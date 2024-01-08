SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fans of Third Eye Blind will have this to help get them through this semi-charmed kind of life. Rock band Third Eye Blind will perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on July 16 with tickets being available to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. online.

Third Eye Blind is known for their hits such as “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Never Let You Go,” “Deep Inside of You,” and “How’s It Going to Be.” The show will be a part of their Summer Gods Tour with special guests Yellowcard and Arizona.