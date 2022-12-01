ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The band The Wonder Years and singer Bryce Vine are set to perform at Empire Live in Albany. The Wonder Years are performing on March 18, and Vine on March 16.

The Wonder Years will be performing with special guests Hot Mulligan and Carly Cosgrove for “The Hum Goes on Forever” U.S. Tour. The band is best known for their songs “Came Out Swinging,” “I Don’t Like Who I Was Then,” and “Passing Through A Screen Door.”

This Albany stop is part of Vine’s “Serotonin Tour 2023”. He is best known for the songs “Drew Barrymore,” “La La Land,” and “Sour Patch Kids.”

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.