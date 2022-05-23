WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Wallflowers are set to perform at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock. The show is on August 19 and starts at 8 p.m.

The rock band, fronted by Jakob Dylan, first came to fame in the 1990s. Their second album, “Bringing Down the Horse” in 1996 featured hits such as “One Headlight’ and “6th Avenue Heartache.” In 2021, the Wallflowers released “Exit Wounds,” which was their first album since 2012.

This show is presented by Radio Woodstock 100.1 WDST. The band recently performed in Berkshire County on May 20.

The ticket presale starts on Thursday, May 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Bearsville Theater website.