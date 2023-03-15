SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sawyer Fredericks, the winner of season eight of the reality singing show “The Voice” will perform at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Saturday, September 2, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday.

The 23-year-old, originally from Newtown, Connecticut, moved to Fultonville, New York at eight. Fredericks competed on the popular TV singing competition “The Voice” in 2015 and won, becoming the youngest male winner at 16. Fredericks specializes in contemporary folk, folk, and blues and is also a songwriter. He’s known for his albums “Flowers for You,” “Hide Your Ghost,” and “A Good Storm.”