HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson River Shakespeare Company will be performing Shakespeare’s classic “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at The Strand Theatre. The first show is scheduled for June 30.

The Hudson River Shakespeare Company is a community theatre group based out of Hudson Falls, with their collection of actors hailing from all across Washington, Warren, and Saratoga Counties. The organization’s mission is to make works of classic literature availabile to audiences in their area, with emphasis on the plays of William Shakespeare.

The show will be presented at The Strand Theatre from June 30 through July 2. The Friday and Saturday performances will run from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., while the Sunday show will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Strand Theatre is located at 210 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY. Their box office hours are 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.