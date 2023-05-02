SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cary Elwes, who played Westley in “The Princess Bride,” is coming to Proctors Theatre in Schenectady. A screening of the movie and a conversation with Elwes will take place on November 11 at 8 p.m.

“The Princess Bride” is the tale of a man who must fight the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin to reunite with his one true love. After a screening of the film, Elwes will be sharing some behind-the-scene secrets in a moderated discussion.

Elwes has been in a multitude of films and TV shows including “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” Saw,” “Stranger Things,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” He also wrote the book “As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 4. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.