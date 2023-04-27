RED HOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Orchestra Now (TŌN) will be putting on performances of “Before and After Soviet Communism” at The Fisher Center and Carnegie Hall. The program is dedicated to exploring rarely-heard masterpieces of Eastern European composers Karol Szymanowski, Boris Tishchenko and György Kurtág during the rise and fall of Soviet communism.

TŌN, Bard College’s graduate-level training orchestra, is a collection of 54 passionate young musicians from 13 different countries. Their mission is to make orchestral music relevant to 21st-century audiences by sharing their distinctive personal insights in a welcoming environment.

The orchestra is conducted by music director, educator, and Bard College president Leon Botstein. The performances will feature several soloists including mezzo-soprano Sun-Ly Pierce, violinists Luosha Fang and Hiromi Kikuchi, as well as violists Ken Hakii and Rosemary Nelis.

TŌN’s members are hand-picked from some of the world’s greatest conservatories—including the Yale School of Music, the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, and the Royal Academy of Music. The concerts will showcase Szymanowski’s “Songs of the Infatuated Muezzin”, Kurtág’s “concertante…” and Tishchenko’s “Symphony No. 5”.

The performances will take place on Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. at the Sosnoff Theater within the Fisher Center at Bard College. These concerts are a preview of the same program that will also be performed at Carnegie Hall on May 4.

Tickets are $25–$35 and are available online, or by calling the Fisher Center at 845-758-7900. Ticket holders will need to comply with the venue’s health and safety requirements.