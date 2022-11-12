TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The McKrells will be performing at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium at the Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) campus on Thursday, November 17 at noon. The concert is free to attend with no reservation needed and is a part of their four-part concert series.

The McKrells are known for their Celtic-infused bluegrass music. They’re known for their hits such as All of the Hard Days are Gone, A Song and a Prayer, Donegal, and Cead Caloige Sneachta. They will also be playing songs from their 2022 album, “Still Pickin.'”