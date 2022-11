SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors advises the public to take advantage of the exclusive holiday presale for The Lion King. Experience pride rock in Schenectady from August 2 through 13 2023.

For anyone interested, use code JOY for tickets on the Proctor’s website. The upcoming acclaimed Broadway show at proctors is Hairspray from December 6 through 11. Go meet the nicest kids in town at Proctors, 432 State Street, Schenectady.