SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “The Last Waltz” tour is set to perform at Proctors Theatre on November 5. The tour is a tribute to The Band’s historic 1976 Thanksgiving farewell concert, which is often thought of as the greatest concert of all time.

Lineup

Warren Haynes

Don Was

Jamey Johnson

Kathleen Edwards

Anders Osborne

Dave Malone

John Medeski

Cyril Neville

Terrence Higgins

Bob Margolin

Mark Mullins

The Levee Horns

Over 45 years ago, The Band performed their final concert to a sold-out crowd in San Francisco with more than a dozen special guests. The event reached its highest point with the song “Don’t Do It,” The Band’s cover of Marvin Gaye’s “Baby Don’t You Do It.”

Tickets for “The Last Waltz” at Proctors go on sale September 16 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.