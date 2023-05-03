ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Featuring hits from the 1960s and 1970s, the “Happy Together” Tour is coming to the Palace Theatre in Albany. The concert is set for August 1 at 8 p.m.

The concert lineup features The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills. 2023 marks the 14th year of this tour.

The Turtles are best known for the songs “Elenore,” “She’d Rather Be With Me,” and the title of the tour, “Happy Together.” Little Anthony is known for the hit songs “Goin’ Out of My Head,” “Hurts So Bad,” and “Tears on My Pillow.” Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills will be singing their hit songs as well.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website. Tickets are also available at the Palace Theatre Box Office at 19 Clinton Avenue.