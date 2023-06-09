GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glove Theatre is presenting “Wonder Women”, a music festival with a lineup of all-female artists. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 10.

The regional showcase will honor local women and their positive impact within the Fulton County community. The show will feature performances by JoAnn Sifo, Olivia Hanifan, Cosby Gibson and Journey Blue Heaven.

The evening’s honorees will include Jennifer Donovan, Indiana Nash, and the late Barbara C. Henry. The event will be hosted by Patti Noble.

The Glove Theatre is located at 42 North Main Street in Gloversville. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on The Glove Theatre website, or by calling the theatre.