POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Chance Theater has announced they have added one more show before they officially close their doors. The historic venue will host metalcore band Hatebreed on October 29.

The Chance announced last week that October would mark the end of their run as one of the area’s longest standing concert halls. While their October 28 show with 50 Amp Fuse was originally the last event on their calendar, the venue surprised their fans on September 21 with the announcement that Hatebreed’s concert would be the theater’s true last hurrah.

Hatebreed will be joined for the performance by death metal groups Internal Bleeding and Sickbay. The doors are scheduled to open for the show at 4 p.m.

The Chance Theater is located at 6 Crannell Street in Poughkeepsie. You can buy Hatebreed tickets by visiting the venue’s website.