SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Beach Boys are coming to Schenectady. The band is set to perform at Proctors Theatre on November 19 at 3 p.m.

The Beach Boys have been making music for more than six decades. The band had a slew of hits including “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Good Vibrations,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “Kokomo,” “I Get Around,” and more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 22 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.