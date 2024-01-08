ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Funny Bone will be hosting multiple performances by comedian and actor T.J. Miller. The shows are scheduled for January 12 and 13.

Miller is best known for his numerous comedic roles in film and television, such as Weasel in “Deadpool”, Erlich Bachman in HBO’s “Silicon Valley” and as the voice of Tuffnut Thorston in the “How to Train Your Dragon” movies. He has also released multiple comedy specials across his career, including 2017’s “T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous” and 2022’s “Dear Jonah”.

The Funny Bone will hold a total of three shows with Miller. The Friday performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., while the Saturday shows are set for 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Albany Funny Bone is located on the second floor of Crossgates Mall. You can buy T.J. Miller tickets online by visiting the venue’s website.