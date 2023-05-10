ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On May 10, the lineup for the 2023 Summer at the Plaza Capital Concert Series was announced by Commissioner Jeanette Moy of the New York State Office of General Services (OGS). The series will offer four free evening concerts featuring award-winning artists across a diverse range of genres.

OGS announced earlier this month that it will be hosting multiple festivals and concerts as part of their Summer at the Plaza season. The four performances of the Capital Concert Series will be held on Wednesday nights from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., the first of which is scheduled for July 12.

Capital Concert Series

July 12: Spin Doctors with Cracker

July 19: Night Ranger

July 26: Eli Young Band

August 2: Big Daddy Kane with Roxanne Shanté and Black Sheep

“The OGS team is excited to make the Empire State Plaza a space for all in the Capital Region to enjoy, particularly with our annual summer tradition of live performances like these great concerts,” Commissioner Moy said. “The lineup for this year’s Capital Concert Series includes something for everyone, with alternative, rock, country, and hip-hop artists taking the stage and providing the public with evenings full of free entertainment.”

The Summer at the Plaza season will be kicked off with New York State’s Fourth of July Celebration with a performance by Sheila E. OGS will continue to announce the lineup of events and performers for the 2023 season in the coming weeks.

For event updates, directions, and other information, visit Empire State Plaza.