SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Performing Arts Center announced they will be hosting a performance by rock bands Styx and Foreigner. The concert is scheduled for July 30, 2024.

Styx and Foreigner have released over 25 studio albums combined since the 1970s. The show is a stop on the “Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour”, which is being marked as the last time the bands will be touring live together.

The bands will be joined for the performance by rock artist John Waite. The show is set to begin at 6:45 p.m.

The concert will be held on the main Broadview Stage. You can buy Styx and Foreigner tickets online through the Live Nation website when they go on sale to the general public on December 8 at 10 a.m.