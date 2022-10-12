HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls will be presenting “Strand Theatre: Gratefully Yours – Grateful Dead Tribute” on Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online at Brown Paper Tickets website and are $15 in advance, and $20 the day of the show. Tickets are also available at the Strand Box Office, but customers may only pay with cash or check only.

Gratefully Yours is based out of Hudson Valley and is comprised of long-time jam band musicians in the area. The band aims to recreate the “magic” of the Grateful Dead in their covers and pay tribute to them.