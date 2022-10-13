HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls will be hosting Back In Black, an AC/DC tribute band on Saturday, November 5 at 8 p.m. The performance is titled, “Strand Theatre: Back In Black – AC/DC Tribute.” Tickets can be purchased on the event’s Eventbrite website.

Back In Black has been touring the U.S. and performing for audiences since 1990. They hope to bring the true AC/DC experience with every performance. Tickets bought at the box office can only be purchased using cash or check only.