ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany Performing Arts Center will welcome the Stockton Chamber Players on Wednesday, February 22, at 7:30 p.m. on the uptown UAlbany campus. Featuring clarinetist Christopher Di Santo, violinist Ruotao Mao, and pianist Michael Sheadel, the trio will perform works by Charles Ives, Sergei Prokofiev, Francis Poulenc, and Darius Milhaud.

Di Santo is currently the Principal Clarinetist of the Bay-Atlantic Symphony; a position he has held since 1991. He has participated in music festivals in both North America and Europe, and has performed throughout venues in the United States, Canada, Austria, Germany, and Italy.

Mao currently serves as the concertmaster of the Bay-Atlantic Symphony, Riverside Symphonia, and the Glimmerglass Opera Orchestra. A native of China, he was one of the founding members of the former Beijing Piano Quartet and is an active soloist and chamber musician.

Sheadel has performed in the United States and Europe as both soloist and collaborative pianist. An avid chamber musician, he has performed with the Chestnut Brass Company, Encore Chamber Players, Philadelphia Virtuosi and the Settlement Contemporary Players.

The Trio’s appearance is part of an exchange program developed by UAlbany that is in its second decade. As the other half of the exchange, Capital Trio, the UAlbany Performing Arts Center’s ensemble-in-residence, visited Stockton University this past fall.

Advance tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for students, seniors, and UAlbany faculty-staff. Tickets purchased on the day of the show are $20 for the general public and $15 for students, seniors, and UAlbany faculty-staff. All tickets must be purchased online.