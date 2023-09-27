ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Magician, comedian, and television personality Justin Willman is coming to Albany. He is set to perform at The Egg on February 23 at 7 p.m.

This stop is part of Willman’s “Magic for Humans In Person” tour. The show mixes both comedy and magic. Willman is the star and creator of the Netflix show “Magic for Humans” and has appeared on several shows including “The Tonight Show,” “The Today Show,” “Baking Impossible” and Cupcake Wars.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 29, but are also currently available through the artist presale. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.