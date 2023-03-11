ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are set to perform at the MVP Arena on March 14. After the cancellation of their show at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 12, worry grows if they’ll be able to play in Albany.

Bruce Springsteen announced the cancellation on his Twitter on March 11. He writes, “Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s concert at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, March 12 has been postponed.” Springsteen also notes they’re working on rescheduling the date so those with tickets should hold on to them. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.