SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Grammy Award-winning artist/DJ, Zedd is set to perform at The Big E Arena in Springfield, Mass., on Friday, September 29. Zedd, known for his pop and EDM music, has collaborated with Alessia Cara, Selena Gomez, Foxes, and Hayley Williams for singles that topped the charts.

After his debut in 2012 with “Clarity,” Zedd has become a prominent force in the music industry. Tickets to his performance go on sale on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. exclusively on The Big E website.