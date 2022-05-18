SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When the box office at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) opens for the season at 10 a.m. on Saturday, fans who buy tickets in person will be eligible for a discount. Only at the physical box office—not online—Live Nation fees will be waived.
The special “no-fee” tickets are only available on May 21 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the SPAC Route 50 Box Office. They include the Ellis Medicine Concert Series at SPAC, starting May 29. Check out which concerts are included:
- The Lumineers with Caamp, May 29
- Zac Brown Band with Robert Randolph Band, June 2
- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, June 3
- John Mulaney, June 10
- Train with Jewel and Blues Traveler, June 11
- The Doobie Brothers, June 16
- Steely Dan, June 21
- Josh Groban, July 2
- Tedeschi Trucks Band, July 3
- Dead and Company, July 6
- Dave Matthews Band, July 8 and July 9
- Chicago and Brian Wilson, July 17
- The Black Keys, July 20
- Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick, July 22
- Backstreet Boys, July 23
- Steve Miller Band, July 24
- Norah Jones, August 1
- Kidz Bop Live, August 2
- Brit Floyd, August 7
- Luke Bryan with Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny, August 14
- REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy, August 17
- The Beach Boys and The Temptations, August 18
- Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October, August 19
- Bill Burr, August 20
- Dispatch and O.A.R., August 21
- Wiz Khalifa and Logic, August 23
- Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, August 25
- Chris Stapleton with Elle King and Morgan Wade, August 26
- Sting with Joe Sumner, September 7
- Shinedown, September 14
- Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett and John Morgan, September 16
- Outlaw Festival: Willie Nelson, the Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, September 18