SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When the box office at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) opens for the season at 10 a.m. on Saturday, fans who buy tickets in person will be eligible for a discount. Only at the physical box office—not online—Live Nation fees will be waived.

The special “no-fee” tickets are only available on May 21 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the SPAC Route 50 Box Office. They include the Ellis Medicine Concert Series at SPAC, starting May 29. Check out which concerts are included: