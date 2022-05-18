SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When the box office at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) opens for the season at 10 a.m. on Saturday, fans who buy tickets in person will be eligible for a discount. Only at the physical box office—not online—Live Nation fees will be waived.

The special “no-fee” tickets are only available on May 21 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the SPAC Route 50 Box Office. They include the Ellis Medicine Concert Series at SPAC, starting May 29. Check out which concerts are included:

  • The Lumineers with Caamp, May 29
  • Zac Brown Band with Robert Randolph Band, June 2
  • Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, June 3
  • John Mulaney, June 10
  • Train with Jewel and Blues Traveler, June 11
  • The Doobie Brothers, June 16
  • Steely Dan, June 21     
  • Josh Groban, July 2
  • Tedeschi Trucks Band, July 3
  • Dead and Company, July 6
  • Dave Matthews Band, July 8 and July 9
  • Chicago and Brian Wilson, July 17
  • The Black Keys, July 20
  • Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick, July 22
  • Backstreet Boys, July 23
  • Steve Miller Band, July 24
  • Norah Jones, August 1
  • Kidz Bop Live, August 2
  • Brit Floyd, August 7
  • Luke Bryan with Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny, August 14
  • REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy, August 17
  • The Beach Boys and The Temptations, August 18
  • Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October, August 19
  • Bill Burr, August 20
  • Dispatch and O.A.R., August 21
  • Wiz Khalifa and Logic, August 23
  • Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, August 25
  • Chris Stapleton with Elle King and Morgan Wade, August 26
  • Sting with Joe Sumner, September 7
  • Shinedown, September 14
  • Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett and John Morgan, September 16
  • Outlaw Festival: Willie Nelson, the Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, September 18