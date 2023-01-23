Aquila Theatre will bring two productions of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice to Spa Little Theatre this spring. (Photo: (c) Richard Termine)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Monday announced its first-ever spring season in the Spa Little Theatre, complete with live theatre, jazz, folk, global, and classical music offerings. Highlighting the series are the SPAC debuts of Aquila Theatre for two productions of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice and Grammy-nominated acapella group Kings Return, making their Capital Region debut.

Also featured as part of the spring season is the return of Caffe Lena at SPAC, performing in the Spa Little Theatre for the first time to present The Steel Wheels and The Brubeck Brothers Quartet. The previously announced year-round residency by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will also continue with two special programs, highlighted by a finale performance by Artistic Directors Wu Han and David Finckel.

“Following the success of our completely sold-out holiday season, we are excited to once again open the doors of the Spa Little Theatre to our community this spring,” says Elizabeth Sobol, President, and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center. “From world-class theatre to global music to folk and jazz in partnership with Caffe Lena, and our new year-round residency with Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, there is literally a program for everyone.”

The announcement follows SPAC’s fall and holiday concert series in the Spa Little Theatre. It is part of the venue’s mission to present year-round programming that extends beyond the traditional summer months, according to a news release.

The shows will start on Saturday, March 11, with Aquila Theatre and end Saturday, May 13 with Chamber Music Society. For tickets and performance times, visit the SPAC website.