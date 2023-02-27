Arnaud Sussmann, Wu Han, David Finckel with the Chamber Music Society at Lincoln Center by_Cherylynn Tsushima (photo courtesy: SPAC)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center summer season. This will be the 10th anniversary of the partnership between the Chamber Music Society and SPAC.

The summer season features six performances from June 11 to August 20 at the Spa Little Theatre. This follows two previously announced performances on March 18 and May 13.

“Our 2023 season carries a celebratory theme across all of our residencies, but none more so than with the 10th anniversary of our partnership with Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center,” said Elizabeth Sobol, President and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center. “Over the past decade, SPAC and CMS have cultivated a dedicated audience of chamber music devotees in Saratoga Springs and we are excited to the continue the tradition not just every summer, but year-round as well.”

Performances

“From Classic to Modern,” June 11 at 3 p.m.

Alexander Sitkovetsky on violin, Ricardo Morales on clarinet, and Wu Qian on piano.

• Brahms: Sonata in E-flat major for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 120, No. 2 (1894)

• Beethoven: Sonata in C minor for Violin and Piano, Op. 30, No. 2 (1801-02)

• Bloch: Exotic Night for Violin and Piano (1924)

• Khachaturian: Trio for Clarinet, Violin, and Piano (1932)

• Milhaud: Suite for Violin, Clarinet, and Piano, Op. 157b (1936)

“Great Quintets,” June 18 at 3 p.m.

Ani Kavafian on violin, Ida Kavafian on violin, Paul Neubauer on viola, James Thompson on viola, and David Finckel on cello.

• Mozart: Quintet in G minor for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Cello, K. 516 (1787)

• Dohnányi: Serenade in C major for Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 10 (1902)

• Dvořák: Quintet in E-flat major for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Cello, Op. 97, “American” (1893)

“From Vienna to Paris,” July 16 at 3 p.m.

Juho Pohjonen on piano, Stella Chen on violin, Danbi Um on violin, Molly Carr on viola, and Sihao He on cello.

• Haydn: Trio in E-flat major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Hob. XV:29 (1797)

• Mozart: Concerto No. 12 in A major for Piano and String Quintet, K. 414 (1782)

• Fauré: Quartet No. 1 in C minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 15 (1876-79)

“The Miró String Quartet,” July 23 at 3 p.m.

Daniel Ching on violin, William Fedkenheuer on violin, John Largess on viola, and Joshua Gindele on cello.

• Haydn: Quartet in B-flat major for Strings, Hob. III:67, Op. 64, No. 3 (1790)

• Shaw: Microfictions [Vol. 1] (commissioned by the Miro Quartet)

• Dvořák: Quartet in G major for Strings, Op. 106 (1895)

“Spanish Journey,” August 13 at 3 p.m.

Soprano Rihab Chaieb, Soyeon Kate Lee on piano, Kristin Lee on violin, Clive Greensmith on cello, and Jason Vieaux on guitar.

• Obradors: Canciones Clásicas Españolas for Voice and Guitar (1921)

• Albéniz: Mallorca for Guitar, Op. 202 (1891)

• Arbós: Tres Piezas Originales in Estilo Español for Violin, Cello, and Piano, Op. 1

• Falla: Siete canciones populares españolas for Voice and Piano (1914)

• Sarasate: Romanza Andaluza from Spanish Dances for Violin and Piano, Op. 22 (1878)

• Rodrigo: Tres canciones españolas for Voice and Guitar (1951)

• Turina: Trio No. 2 in B minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 76 (1933)

“New Classics,” August 20 at 3 p.m.

Wu Han on piano, Aaron Boyd on violin, Arnaud Sussmann on violin, Matthew Lipman on viola, and Sihao He on cello.

• Haydn: Trio in E major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Hob. XV:28 (1797)

• Bloch: Quintet No. 1 for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello (1921-23)

• Suk: Quintet in G minor for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello, Op. 8

Subscriptions to all six summer programs can be purchased on the SPAC website. Single tickets go on sale to the general public on March 9 and can also be purchased on the SPAC website.