SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced its summer lineup for its resident companies. The New York City Ballet returns in July and The Philadelphia Orchestra returns in August.

The New York City Ballet is returning with its full company of more than 90 dancers. The dancers will be directed by Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford and Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, and accompanied by the New York City Ballet Orchestra, led by Music Director Andrew Litton.

Schedule

• July 18: NYCB On and Off Stage. Principal Dancers Tiler Peck and Adrian Danchig-Waring host a “behind the curtain” experience featuring excerpts from the week’s ballets.

• July 19 and 20: SPAC Premieres. Featuring works including “Play Time” by Gianna Reisen set to music by Solange Knowles, “Love Letter (on shuffle)” by Kyle Abraham featuring the music of James Blake, and “Liturgy” by Christopher Wheeldon with music by Arvo Pärt.

• July 20 to 22: Peck & Copland. Featuring the musical scores “Appalachian Spring,” “Billy the Kid,” “Fanfare for the Common Man,” and “Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo.”

• July 21 and 22: Swan Lake, Fancy Free & Firebird. Three renowned story ballets featuring the choreography of George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins.

The Philadelphia Orchestra will be integrating SPAC’s 2023 festival theme “Earth” into it’s three-week residency. Performances feature renowned cellists, pianists and even a Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning icon.

Schedule

• August 2: Festive Fireworks. Featuring “Symphony No. 5,” “Violin Concerto” and “1812 Overture” by Tchaikovsky. Conducted by Fabio Luisi with David Kim on violin.

• August 3: Schubert’s “Great” Symphony. Featuring “Piano Concerto No. 1” by Mendelssohn and “Symphony No. 9 (“Great”)” by Schubert. Conducted by Fabio Luisi with Isata Kanneh-Mason on piano.

• August 4: Pink Martini and The Philadelphia Orchestra featuring China Forbes. The self-described “little orchestra” joins The Philadelphia Orchestra to perform its world music spanning jazz to classical to vintage pop in over 25 languages.

• August 5: “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” In Concert. The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform the score live while the entire film plays.

• August 9: Beethoven’s Seventh. Roderick Cox will be conducting Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7” and Philippe Tondre will perform Mozart’s “Oboe Concerto.”

• August 10: An Evening with Audra McDonald. Emmy, Grammy, and six-time Tony Award-winning icon Audra McDonald will join The Philadelphia Orchestra for a night of Broadway favorites featuring Rodgers and Hammerstein, George Gershwin, and Stephen Sondheim.

• August 11: Rachmaninoff at 150. Music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will be conducting a Rachmaninoff 150th birthday celebration featuring “Piano Concerto No. 2” and “Symphony No. 3.”

• August 12: Blessed Earth. The Orchestra will be performing J.L. Adams’ “Vespers of the Blessed Earth” and Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring.”

• August 16: The Four Seasons with Gil Shaham. Violinists Gil Shaham will lead the orchestra and perform as soloist in a special program featuring Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.”

• August 17: Yo-Yo Ma plays Dvořák. Yo-Yo Ma returns to SPAC to perform Dvořák’s “Cello Concerto.”

• August 18: Earth: An HD Odyssey. Featuring “Philharmonia Fantastique” by Mason Bates and the score from “Earth: An HD Odyssey.”

• August 19: Jurassic Park in Concert. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original film, “Jurassic Park” will be played alongside The Philadelphia Orchestra performing John Williams’ iconic score live.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 23 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.