SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Performing Arts Center has announced the lineup for the 2023-2024 season at the Spa Little Theater. The intimate 500-seat theater, located at 19 Roosevelt Drive, hosts the residency of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in addition to its year-round programming.

The season will feature an extensive series of global, classical, jazz, and pop concerts. The theater’s full schedule is listed below:

Spa Little Theater 2023-2024 Season

2023

October 8: Pilobolus

October 19: Avi Avital & Hanzhi Wang

October 28: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, “American Panorama”

November 11: säje

December 2: Kings Return, “We 4 Kings”

December 9: Time for Three, “Home for the Holidays”

December 17: Kat Edmonson, “Holiday Swingin’!”

2024

March 9: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, “Instrumental Array”

March 16 – 17: BalletX

March 23: TISRA – Zakir Hussain with Debopriya Chatterjee and Sabir Kahn

May 11: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, “Wu Han, David Finckel and Chad Hoopes”

“While we have continued to expand our programing outside of the summer months in recent years, being able to inhabit the Spa Little Theater year-round has opened up new possibilities for our year-round line-up of programming. Our 2023-2024 season is a diverse and rich mix of incredible artistry offering everything from jazz to global to classical music along with full modern dance productions.” says Elizabeth Sobol, President and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Tickets go on sale for members on August 7, and August 10 for the general public. You can buy tickets to each event by visiting SPAC’s website.