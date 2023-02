WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sophie B. Hawkins is coming to Ulster County. She is set to perform at Colony in Woodstock on March 25.

The Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling singer-songwriter has had her songs featured in several popular TV shows and films including “Stranger Things,” “Euphoria,” and “Ozark.” She is best known for the songs “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover” and “As I Lay Me Down.”

Tickets are already on sale. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.