SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gambian kora virtuoso and singer Sona Jobarteh will be performing at the Music Haven concert series in Schenectady’s Central Park. The show is scheduled for July 23 at 7 p.m.

The multitalented artist is a pioneer in the international music scene, being the first woman in a seven-century tradition to become a professional performer on the kora, a 21-string instrument sharing similarities with the harp and the lute. Jobarteh is an educator and activist as well, founding The Gambia Academy in 2015 to empower youth and promote education reform.

Jobarteh was featured on “60 Minutes” in 2022. She is also the cousin of Malian kora artist Toumani Diabate.

The show will kick off with a performance by local jazz collective Heard. The concert series offers a variety of food and beverage options at all shows, including Michele’s Charcoal Pit, Ben & Jerry’s, and international cuisines unique to each event.

All Music Haven concerts are free and open to the public. Central Park is located at 500 Iroquois Way, and the rain site for this show will be at Proctors Theatre.