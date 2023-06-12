ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The sold-out John Mellencamp concert at the Palace Theatre in Albany has been canceled. The Palace made the announcement on its Facebook page on Monday morning, a day before the concert was supposed to go on.

“John Mellencamp’s sold out Live and In Person Tour on June 13 at the Palace Theatre in Albany is cancelled. Refunds will be available at point of purchase,” read the post.

The same note was posted on both Mellencamp’s Facebook and Twitter pages. No reason for the cancellation was made public.

Mellencamp’s “Live and In Person Tour” began on February 5 in Bloomington, Indiana, and is scheduled to end on June 24 in South Bend, Indiana. In April, Mellencamp’s Milwaukee concerts were rescheduled for June due to illness.

NEWS10 reached out to the Palace Theatre for comment but has not yet received a response. Stay tuned for updates.