SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “All Star” band Smash Mouth is set to perform at Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady on September 24 at 7 p.m. The opening band is soon to be announced.

Formed in 1994, Smash Mouth is best known for the songs, “All Star,” I’m a Believer,” and “Walkin’ On The Sun.” The band will be performing with its new lead singer, Zach Goode.

You must be 21 years or older to attend this concert. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.