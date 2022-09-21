SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Smash Mouth concert set for September 24 at Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady has been postponed. Tommy V Live will be performing at that time instead.

The new concert date has yet to be determined. Frog Alley said all ticket holders have received an email with further details. Tickets will be honored at the new date.

Formed in 1994, Smash Mouth is best known for the songs, “All Star,” I’m a Believer,” and “Walkin’ On The Sun.” Zach Goode is the band’s new lead singer.

Refunds will also be available through Eventbrite for those who want them. Frog Alley said it will let fans know when the new date is set.