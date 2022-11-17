SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Music at Skidmore College has announced the return of “Skidmania,” which will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Arthur Zankel Music Center. Tickets are on sale now, with prices ranging from $5 to $15.

Skidmania or Skidmania ’72 will be celebrating the music of 50 years ago. Skidmania ’72 will feature popular songs from 1972 artists such as Stevie Wonder, Carly Simon, Led Zeppelin, Betty Wright, and many others.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new chapter of Skidmania, with students interpreting the music of 50 years ago,” said Jeremy Day-O’Connell, chair of the Department of Music. “Leveraging the model of the beloved Beatlemore concerts, we’ve broadened the musical landscape and broached a new decade – the ’70s. With Skidmania ’72, we hope to create a joyful, communal experience that more fully represents the diversity of popular music, of Skidmore music-makers, and of Capital Region audiences.”

All proceeds will benefit Skidmore Cares, a Skidmore College initiative that supports agencies in the local community. Tickets are $5 for Skidmore students, faculty, staff and retirees, $8 for seniors and non-Skidmore students, and $15 for the general public.