SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The four-act “Sixties Spectacular” is returning to Proctors Theatre in Schenectady on April 29 at 7 p.m. The concert showcases artists well known from the 1960s.

The headliner is Peter Noone. At age 15, Noone gained international fame as Herman, lead singer of Herman’s Hermits. Hit songs includes “I’m Into Something Good,” “I’m Henry VIII, I Am” and “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter.”

Co-headlining the concert are Jay and the Americans, best known for the song “Come A Little Bit Closer,” Dennis Tufano, the original singer on all The Buckinghams, and 1910 Fruitgum Company, best known for “Simon Says,” and “1,2,3 Red Light.” The Buckinghams were best known for the song “Kind of a Drag.”

Tickets are available through the Proctors Box Office, by phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or on the Proctors website. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.