SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Universal Preservation Hall (UPH) in Saratoga Springs has added Suzanne Vega to their list of performers in 2023. UPH expresses Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival in the early 1980s.

Rolling Stone considers Vega’s voice “clear, and unwavering,” after she released her 1985 debut album. UPH explains Vega’s music focus on city life, ordinary people and real-world subjects. The folk singer will perform at UPH on April 14, 2023. Anyone interested can get tickets on the UPH website.