ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kevin Roosevelt Moore, known as Keb’ Mo’, will bring his multiple Grammy-winning blues to The Egg this May, the venue announced on Wednesday. The performance, slated for Wednesday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m., comes as part of the 2023 American Roots & Branches concert series at The Egg.

Keb’ Mo’ is a singer, guitarist, and songwriter. He is a five-time Grammy Award winner, who has been described as “a living link to the seminal Delta blues that traveled up the Mississippi River and across the expanse of America.”

The musician and his band will be supporting their newest recording, “Good to Be,” which is inspired by his own story artfully linking the grit and groove of his Compton, California roots with the strum and twang of his adopted hometown of Nashville.

Tickets cost anywhere from $49.50 to $69.50, depending on seat location. They are on sale now online, by phone at (518) 473-1845, or in person at The Egg Box Office Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.