TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Singer-songwriter Macy Gray is coming to the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. She is set to perform on September 29 at 8 p.m.

Gray has released 10 studio albums with her most recent project being “The Reset,” which came out in February. She is best known for her song “I Try,” which was released on her 1999 debut album “On How Life Is.”

In addition to singing, Gray is an actor who has appeared in shows such as “Dancing with the Stars,” “Lip Sync Battle,” and “American Song Contest.” She’s also starred in a variety of movies.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 29 at 10 a.m., but Music Hall members can buy tickets now. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website, by calling (518) 273-0038, or at the box office.