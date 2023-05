ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Singer and musician K.Flay is coming to Albany to perform at Empire Live. The concert is set for August 11 at 8 p.m. with supporting acts Arkells and Hello Mary.

K.Flay is an alternative, indie, electronic, and pop singer. She is best known for the songs “High Enough,” “Blood In The Cut,” and “Can’t Sleep.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.