ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Bonnie Raitt is returning to Albany for her “Just Like That… Tour 2024.” She is set to perform at the Palace Theatre on June 4, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Raitt is a 13-time Grammy winner and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. She is best known for the songs “Something To Talk About” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website and at the Palace Box Office.