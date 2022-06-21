This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film “Encanto.” (Disney via AP)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert Tour” is coming to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in August. The concert film is set for August 24 at 7 p.m.

The concert event features the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band celebrating all the hit songs from the soundtrack. The soundtrack features eight original songs by Academy Award-nominated, Tony and Grammy-winning songwriter/composer Lin Manuel Miranda with an original score by Academy Award-nominated composer Germaine Franco.

The Disney film “Encanto” tells the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.