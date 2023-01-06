TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Grammy award-winning trio of Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn, and Sarah Jarosz is bringing a collaborative show to Troy Savings Bank Music Hall this February. Event organizers said the concert, slated for February 22, will bring all three artists together on stage for an evening of songs and stories from across their remarkable catalogs.

“Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz: Together In Concert marks the coming together of three extraordinary singer-songwriters, each of whom has proven a generational talent across more than three decades,” a spokesperson for the tour said in a media release. “The collective concert performances will showcase each artist’s unique gifts – Colvin’s distinctive fingerpicking, Cohn’s signature piano, and Jarosz’s stunning mastery of stringed instruments – with unprecedented new vocal and musical arrangements.”

Shawn Colvin won a Grammy for her 1989 debut, Steady On, while instantly being established as a leading figure of the burgeoning Americana genre. In the ensuing 30 years, Colvin has created a remarkable canon of work, spanning 13 superlative albums, a critically acclaimed memoir, and a non-stop global touring schedule, all of which have earned her the commendation of her peers and devoted audiences around the world who have been moved and inspired by her artistry.

Marc Cohn solidified his place as one of the generation’s most compelling singer-songwriters with his 1991 breakthrough hit ballad, “Walking in Memphis,” which earned him a Grammy for “Best New Artist.” The singer-songwriter also penned soft rock hits “Silver Thunderbird” and “Walk Through the World” in recent years.

With her captivating voice and richly detailed songwriting, Sarah Jarosz is a four-time Grammy Award winner. She released her debut album, “Song Up in Her Head,” at just 18 years of age, and went on to deliver such critically lauded albums as “Follow Me Down,” “Build me up from Bones,” and “Undercurrent,” while also teaming up with Sara Watkins and Aoife O’Donovan to form the Grammy-winning folk trio I’m With Her.

Tickets are on sale now for the February 22 event. The trio is scheduled to take the stage at 7:30 p.m.