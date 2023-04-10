SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — GNA’s Secret Star Acoustic Jam is heading back to Proctors Theatre at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. The concert series, which features some of country music’s biggest stars, is unique in that concertgoers will not know the lineup until the show.

Previous stars include Dan + Shay, Kip Moore, Dustin Lynch, Lee Brice, Justin Moore, Michael Ray, and more. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday and are available in person through the Box Office at Proctors. Interested parties can call (518) 346-6204, or visit the Proctors website.