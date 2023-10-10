SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Country singer and American Idol winner Scotty McCreery will perform at Proctor’s Theatre on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Tickets will be available later this month on Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. online.

McCreery rose to fame after winning season 10 of American Idol in 2011. His debut album, “Clear as Day,” scaled the charts while also becoming certified platinum. He’s known for his hits such as “You Time,” “It Matters to Her,” and “See You Tonight.”

On tour with him will be special guests Anne Wilson and Noah Hicks. The North Carolina native has released five studio albums, including a Christmas album titled “Christmas with Scotty McCreery.”