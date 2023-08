ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss is coming to Albany. He is set to perform at the Palace Theatre on October 13 at 8 p.m.

The “Can’t” Tour is Sloss’ 12th solo comedy tour. He has toured around the world, has written a book, and has two Netflix specials called “DARK” and “Jigsaw.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 10 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.