ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss is coming to Albany. He is set to perform at The Egg on April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The “Can’t” Tour is Sloss’ 12th solo comedy tour. He has toured around the world, has written a book, and has two Netflix specials called “DARK” and “Jigsaw.” Sloss previously performed at the Palace Theatre in Albany in October.

Tickets are available starting December 6 for the artist presale. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.