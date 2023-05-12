SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady has announced the return of the Harbor Jam concert series this summer at the Mohawk Harbor Amphitheater. This year’s concerts will take place over one weekend: July 29 and July 30.

Each night’s performance will kick off with DJ Ketchup at 6 p.m. with the headliner performance starting at 7:30 p.m. The July 30 concert will end with a special firework show.

Forever Seger: The Silver Bullet Experience, a tribute to Bob Seger, is set to headline the July 29 concert. The band will be playing Seger’s most well-known rock anthems including “Old Time Rock n Roll,” “Turn the Page,” and “Night Moves.”

On July 30, Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John will be performing. Singer and pianist Doug Delescavage channels Elton John as he was in his 20s and sings all his hits including “Rocket Man,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Crocodile Rock,” and more.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the concerts. All ages are welcome and attendees can bring chairs and blankets for seating.