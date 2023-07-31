SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Music Haven concert series in Schenectady will be hosting a performance by the Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra. The show is scheduled for August 5 at 7 p.m.

The orchestra, conducted by artistic director Glen Gortese, will be putting on a “Legends of Broadway” concert. The performance will feature selections from famous musical theatre shows, such as Les Misérables, West Side Story and Jesus Christ Superstar.

The concert series is held in Schenectady’s Central Park, located at 500 Iroquois Way. The shows are free and open to the public.