SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Schenectady has announced that the headliner of the July 14 SummerNight celebration has been changed. Grammy Award winning hip-hop group Arrested Development, the original headliner, is unable to perform due to their flight to the area being canceled by poor weather, according to the city.

Albany-based band Powerhouse Funk will now headline the Sunmark Credit Union Mainstage. They will be joined by The Stockade Kids, DJ Ketchup and DJ HollyW8D, Grand Central Station, Girl Blue, and Whits End for an evening of free music in the heart of Schenectady.

SummerNight will be held on State Street between Broadway & Barrett Street, and on Jay Street

around City Hall. Music will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.