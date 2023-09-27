SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s almost October, and Saratoga Springs is already thinking about 2024. On September 26, Saratoga New Year’s Fest announced its headlining acts and initial music lineup.

In 2022, Saratoga First Night was rebranded to Saratoga New Year’s Fest and now takes place over a few days. This year’s festival is set for December 29, 2023, through January 1, 2024. Musical acts will be playing at different venues throughout the weekend.

Headliners

Joan Osborne, a seven-time Grammy nominee best known for the song “One of Us” from her debut album

Robert Randolph Band, a 10-time Grammy-nominated blues, rocks, and gospel band

The Gibson Brothers, two-time Bluegrass Entertainers of the Year

On New Year’s Eve, there will be fireworks from the top of the Saratoga Springs City Center parking garage at 6 p.m. The best location to view the fireworks is at Ellsworth Jones Place where there will be live entertainment starting at 5 p.m. No ticket is required for the concert or fireworks.

Other musical acts include Dogs in a Pile, Organ Fairchild, Tracy Bonham, Toubab Krewe, Ward Hayden & the Outliers, and GA-20. You can buy advance-sale tickets and view the full Saratoga New Year’s Fest schedule once it is released at Saratoga.org.